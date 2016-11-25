Recent Articles

Article No. 1671 | November 25, 2016

Is there a Stranger Thing than Your Brain on Virtual Reality?
by Caitlin Burke
Designing for virtual reality presents new challenges to a UX designer because good VR prioritizes presence over simplicity and function. How can we design for presence?
Article No. 1670 | September 23, 2016

The Anthropology & Future Of Chat-Bots & Conversational-Commerce
by Elias Parker
Toby Shapshak, the South African speaker, strategist and editor of Stuff Magazine, did a TED talk called You Don’t Need An App For That.
Article No. 1669 | September 15, 2016

Conversational Interface Is the New Face of Your Apps
by Tony Scherba
Tech giants like Facebook, Google, and Baidu know that people aren’t filling their devices with apps anymore.
Article No. 1668 | September 6, 2016

Speculative Tools for Learning about Politics
by Joe Kappes
With all this noise, it can be difficult to parse out what you really believe when it comes to the key issues and with whom you actually agree.
Popular articles on UX

The Psychologist’s View of UX Design
by Susan Weinschenk, Ph.D.
Psychologist and cognitive scientist Dr. Susan Weinschenk explains how her science informs UX design.

The Future of Information Dashboards
by Shilpi Choudhury
Five things that will change the way we experience data using information dashboards.

The Experience Tells The Story
by Ted Booth
An original don of advertising, David Ogilvy's 11 principles for creating great campaigns still ring true today.

A Look at Flat Design and Why It's Significant
by Luke Clum
By eschewing the design limitations of skeuomorphism and embracing the limitations of digital experiences, flat design has the potential to create great UX.

The Psychology Behind Information Dashboards
by Shilpi Choudhury
Information dashboards give users the control over our environments that we crave on a psychological level.

Why We Need Storytellers at the Heart of Product Development
by Sarah Doody
Storytellers help build cohesiveness in products and within teams.