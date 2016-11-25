Jump to navigation
About
Sponsorship & Advertising
Sign In or Register
✉
Is there a Stranger Thing than Your Brain on Virtual Reality?
An article by Caitlin Burke
An article by Rosie Allabarton
Explaining UX Design to your Team
UX Trends to keep in mind when Designing for 2016
An article by Stephen Moyers
Applying UX Principles to Create a Culture of Innovation
An article by Robert Berris
Recent Articles
Article No. 1671 | November 25, 2016
Is there a Stranger Thing than Your Brain on Virtual Reality?
by
Caitlin Burke
Designing for virtual reality presents new challenges to a UX designer because good VR prioritizes presence over simplicity and function. How can we design for presence?
Article No. 1670 | September 23, 2016
The Anthropology & Future Of Chat-Bots & Conversational-Commerce
by
Elias Parker
Toby Shapshak, the South African speaker, strategist and editor of Stuff Magazine, did a TED talk called You Don’t Need An App For That.
Article No. 1669 | September 15, 2016
Conversational Interface Is the New Face of Your Apps
by
Tony Scherba
Tech giants like Facebook, Google, and Baidu know that people aren’t filling their devices with apps anymore.
More Articles >>
Article No. 1668 | September 6, 2016
Speculative Tools for Learning about Politics
by
Joe Kappes
With all this noise, it can be difficult to parse out what you really believe when it comes to the key issues and with whom you actually agree.
The Toy Awakens: The UX of Sphero, Star Wars and BB-8
Read more
Designing Big Data for Humans (with a Little Help from Hollywood)
Read more
POP UX! LEGO Teaches us About the Power of Near-Perfect User Experience
Read more
More POP UX >>
UX Events
Software Design for Medical Devices
February 21, 2017
to
February 24, 2017
| Munich | IQPC
WBC Young Professionals Network Launch
January 26, 2017
| London |
Apps World 2016
October 19, 2016
to
October 20, 2016
| London | Apps World 2016
UX design course for startups, app developers and web designers
October 29, 2016
| London | UX Reviewer
Designing pixel-perfect UI: course for startups, developers & designers
October 22, 2016
| London |
ZURB Soapbox with Amanda Linden, Head of Design at Asana
September 23, 2016
| Campbell | ZURB
Browse Topics
Accessibility
Tobii EyeMobile Takes Eye Tracking Technology to New Heights
ONE Robot: Designed by the autistic community for autistic users
Designing for Everyone
Data visualization
Poetry in Motion
Jesse James Garrett and Ken Jennings Talk Maps and Design
The Psychology Behind Information Dashboards
Emotion
Provocation Can Lead to Emotional Design
Designing with Emotion Means Being Brave
Stop Sprinkling Emotion, Start Creating Magic and Meaning
Empathy
Apply Empathy Within Your Organization
What is Empathy?
To Dwell Is To Garden
Personas
Revisiting Proto-Personas for Executive Alignment
Persona Grata
Personas: The Foundation of a Great User Experience
Storytelling
The Flâneur Approach to User Experience Design
Owning Your Story
Why We Need Storytellers at the Heart of Product Development
Popular articles on UX
The Psychologist’s View of UX Design
by
Susan Weinschenk, Ph.D.
Psychologist and cognitive scientist Dr. Susan Weinschenk explains how her science informs UX design.
The Future of Information Dashboards
by
Shilpi Choudhury
Five things that will change the way we experience data using information dashboards.
The Experience Tells The Story
by
Ted Booth
An original don of advertising, David Ogilvy's 11 principles for creating great campaigns still ring true today.
A Look at Flat Design and Why It's Significant
by
Luke Clum
By eschewing the design limitations of skeuomorphism and embracing the limitations of digital experiences, flat design has the potential to create great UX.
The Psychology Behind Information Dashboards
by
Shilpi Choudhury
Information dashboards give users the control over our environments that we crave on a psychological level.
Why We Need Storytellers at the Heart of Product Development
by
Sarah Doody
Storytellers help build cohesiveness in products and within teams.
EXPLORE
UX JOBS
BROWSE JOBS
Employer Login
POST A JOB FOR FREE
Subscribe to updates
EVENTS
SUBMIT AN EVENT
ABOUT
Want to receive updates from UX Magazine about new articles, UX events and jobs?
Name
*
Email
*