Designing a World-Class Intranet: 7 Key Strategies
January 1, 2010
A well-designed intranet does more than store documents and publish company news. It galvanizes your organization, enhances profitability and provides you with a powerful competitive advantage.
The companies that have achieved the greatest success with their intranet say the secret lies in proper approach and planning. These seven strategies, distilled from award-winning intranet projects, will help get you started on the right foot.